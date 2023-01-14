Chris Richardson takes oath and becomes newest judge

Besides earning his law degree, he is a colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard and has been twice deployed, once each to Afghanistan and Kuwait.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Chris Richardson spent the past eight months observing---sitting through trials and watching judges preside over a myriad of cases.

“I’ve really immersed myself in the law, in the court, in the procedures,” he told those who gathered to witness his swearing in as 20th Circuit judge on Friday.

He praised his predecessor, Judge Larry Anderson, for working until his final day to clear court dockets and making the transition smoother.

Anderson, who administered the oath to Richardson, retired on Friday after spending 27 years on the bench.

“The Lord has really blessed me in so many ways,” Richardson said of his accomplishments.

Besides earning his law degree, he is a colonel in the Alabama Army National Guard and has been twice deployed, once each to Afghanistan and Kuwait.

Richardson is a Dothan native married to Leanne and the couple has two children-- Charlie and William.

He will preside in Houston and Henry Counties.

