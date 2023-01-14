Cantankerous Judge Anderson retires after 27 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20th Circuit Judge Larry Anderson retired Friday after spending nearly 27 years presiding in Houston and Henry Counties.

“Bittersweet” is how he described his final trip to the courtroom where hundreds of well-wishers had gathered.

Anderson told them he takes pride in his accomplishments since his childhood days in Chicago where he grew up poor.

“I was the first in my family to graduate from college, I was the first in my family to graduate from a law school,” he told the enthusiastic crowd.

He said had it not been for his perseverance he could be on the other side of the bench like the thousands of criminals who stood before him since 1996.

Colleagues admitted Anderson could be cantankerous, but also praised him for pushing them to be their best.

One attorney said despite his tough demeanor, Anderson has a heart of gold, recalling that the judge supported him during his toughest times.

The judge became emotional as he recalled the 2019 injury of his son, an Army soldier serving in Afghanistan.

Hunter Anderson and his wife were proudly present as his father was honored.

Anderson ran the legal gantlet—from prosecuting attorney to city attorney to private practice and, finally, judge.

Chris Richardson, who replaces him, praised Anderson for vigorously working until his final day to clear cluttered dockets.

Anderson’s portraits will hang in his Houston and Henry County courtrooms.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.