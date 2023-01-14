Buildings affected by Enterprise fire demolished

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been four months since a fire ravaged businesses in downtown Enterprise.

Now, only rubble remains where a century-old building, home to those businesses, once stood.

“We were ready for this to happen,” Regena Lacey, owner of the building, told News 4. “It’s the first step towards rebuilding.”

While construction continues, the rest of downtown remains open.

“My main concern, the day after, after I had kind of digested where we were, was to no impact the business of everyone else down here,” Lacey said.

The demolition was moved until after Christmas shopping season for that reason.

“So this is kind of a unique situation from just a regular commercial or residential build, because it is downtown and the buildings are connected,” Staci Hayed with Navigator International said. “There’s a lot of engineers and architects involved.”

An apartment building was also affected by the fire, while its demolition has been planned, it is currently on hold.

“So, in order to take the next building down that you see, we need a long reach excavator and there’s so much construction going on in the Wiregrass right now that that equipment is kind of hard to get,” Hayes explained.

The business owners are eager to build, no matter how long it takes.

“They project it’ll take sic to eight months once we start. It’s just, when is that start date. Our goal would be to be open for the fourth quarter of 2023,” Lacey said.

Until then, the Enterprise community continues to exemplify their motto of triumph in the face of adversity.

“We’re going to rise from these ashes and it’ll be better than before,” Lacey claimed.

Once they get the right equipment, officials predict the demolition will be completed within 6 to 7 days.

