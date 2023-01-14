Big warm up next week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Calm end to our weekend and start to our work week. Chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday but the best chance of showers comes Thursday. Temperatures will be on a warming trend this week with high temperatures in the middle and upper 70s by midweek.

TONIGHT – Clear, breezy and cold. Low near 30°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 58°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 36°. Winds light N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers. Low: 53° High: 75° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 75° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 70° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

