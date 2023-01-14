Ambulance service folding due to hard times

South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown.
South Dale EMS Ambulance
South Dale EMS Ambulance(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - South Dale Emergency Medical Services, Inc. is closing on Saturday, according to a post to its Facebook page that blames financial issues for its shutdown.

The nonprofit ambulance company covers a broad area including Pinkard, Newton, Midland City and other nearby regions.

Times are troubling for EMS services with rising costs and inability to maintain an adequate work force, issues plaguing agencies in Alabama and elsewhere.

Just this week, reports indicated that services in Pennsylvania are on the brink of collapse.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and a license plate tag fee increase apparently did not provide enough funding to keep South Dale EMS afloat.

The agency has a pending lawsuit filed by the State of Alabama that alleges that it failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance to its employees.

