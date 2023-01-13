Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023.

Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post.

The majority of the damage is north of the school’s campus and was caused by downed trees and power lines. The only damage to the school that was reported were awnings coming down. There was also a power outage.

School officials are waiting to asses the severity of that damage.

Students were still being dismissed at 6 p.m. this evening as they were waiting to open roads until the power lines were removed, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The portion of AL 87 between Zion Chapel School and the Jack Post Office is expected to remain closed overnight and into the morning hours.

