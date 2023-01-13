Zion Chapel School to hold virtual class after storms

Zion Chapel School will hold virtual classes tomorrow after a line of severe storms came...
Zion Chapel School will hold virtual classes tomorrow after a line of severe storms came through the area(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel School will have a virtual school day tomorrow, January 13, 2023.

Students will not report to campus on Friday after a line of severe storms moved through the area, per the school’s Facebook post.

The majority of the damage is north of the school’s campus and was caused by downed trees and power lines. The only damage to the school that was reported were awnings coming down. There was also a power outage.

School officials are waiting to asses the severity of that damage.

Students were still being dismissed at 6 p.m. this evening as they were waiting to open roads until the power lines were removed, in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The portion of AL 87 between Zion Chapel School and the Jack Post Office is expected to remain closed overnight and into the morning hours.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

Latest News

U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala.
U.S. Senator Britt speaks out on storms that battered the South
2022 AWSA Winners announced
2022 ASWA Winners announced
One dead in Geneva County shooting
One dead in Geneva County shooting
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma