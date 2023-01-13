U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those...
The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released a statement via social media on Thursday after the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people.

The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.

He also thanked first responders “who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims,” and advised people to avoid the most significantly damaged areas at this time so first responders could have easy access to provide assistance.

Senator Tuberville’s full statement can be read below:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s tornado in Selma, and to those who are still sheltering in place waiting out the storms. Thanks to the heroic first responders who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims.

Please continue to avoid damaged areas so that first responders can access to provide assistance.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Shooting victim pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 12, 2023.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

Latest News

The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
Superintendent: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
First responders on the seen near CR 68 and HWY 31
Death toll rises to 7 after storms sweep across Autauga County
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred off East Bayou...
Shooting in Freeport under investigation