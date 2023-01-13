U.S. Senator Tuberville reacts to Alabama severe weather impact

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator for the state of Alabama Tommy Tuberville released a statement via social media on Thursday after the impact of severe weather in the state that resulted in the death of at least 7 people.

The former Auburn football coach sent his thoughts and prayers to those affected by those impacted by the storm, especially those in the Selma area which received some of the biggest impact in the state.

He also thanked first responders “who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims,” and advised people to avoid the most significantly damaged areas at this time so first responders could have easy access to provide assistance.

Senator Tuberville’s full statement can be read below:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by today’s tornado in Selma, and to those who are still sheltering in place waiting out the storms. Thanks to the heroic first responders who are braving adverse conditions on the ground to help victims.

Please continue to avoid damaged areas so that first responders can access to provide assistance.”

