U.S. Senator Britt speaks out on storms that battered the South

U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala.
U.S. Senator Katie Britt, R-Ala.(Source: Britt Press Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) has made a statement regarding today’s severe weather.

The Enterprise native says that her heart is broken for the victims and that she and all Alabamians will be praying for those families.

She went on to thank all first responders and linemen who serve their community.

Senator Britt’s full statement can be read below:

“Our hearts break seeing multiple Alabama communities devastated by severe weather today,” said Senator Britt. “I know that Alabamians in every corner of our state join us in praying for the families of those we’ve lost and for speedy recoveries to those who have been injured. Thank you to the first responders and linemen who are courageously serving their fellow Alabamians. My office is in contact with the Governor’s office and local officials in affected communities, and we stand ready to assist. Please continue to follow local alerts and warnings in affected areas.”

