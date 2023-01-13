Selma tornado victims share harrowing experiences

SELMA, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Selma were still reeling Friday, January 13, 2023 after a powerful tornado touched down there the previous afternoon. Power poles were snapped, and trees ripped from the ground. Neighborhoods close to downtown were hardest hit and residents spent the day picking up the pieces.

Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado (Hal Scheurich)

Selma’s westside was left in Ruins. As you travel west on Broad Street, across the railroad tracks, debris litters the streets, framed by entire buildings, destroyed. Cars are turned over and battered.

Simmons Used Cars had windows blown out of every car on the lot but two. Fred Simmons was inside of one of them when the tornado hit.

“The tornado hit. Boom! It sucked the back window out of the truck,” Simmons recalled. “Then, all the windows left out the truck. All I could do was ball up because there’s so much glass and debris flying in my eyes and stuff, so I grabbed my jacket, covered, up, balled up. About a minute, it blows over. We get out. Everything’s tore up.”

Simmons said he and his nephew prayed to God as they took cover inside the truck.

At the same time, just a few blocks away on Lawrence Street, Octavius Reynolds was doing yardwork at his house when the tornado hit. He’s heard the warning sirens but didn’t get to cover in time. His story is chilling.

“We jumped in the truck. The tree fell on the truck. We jumped out of the truck and then, by the time I made it right by the side of my house, the storm took me up past that tree right there and it bought me back down and then it shot me over there by the church and then I got hit in the head by a power line…two trees,” recounted Reynolds.

With such devastation, everyone on Selma’s northwest side had a story to tell. Employees inside the Rent-A-Center sheltered in a back office while the ceiling collapsed and vehicles in the parking lot were tossed around.

Down the street at the Salvation Army store, employees took cover and prayed together.

“I’ve never prayed that hard in my life, so it was very emotional and devastating for all,” said store manager, Cathy Bunch. “It was just three of us ladies there but we uh, we held our prayers up.”

Prayer and praise were the common themes with everyone encountered. Each stressed they were not lucky but blessed to have made it through without serious injury.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.