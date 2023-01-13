One dead in Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was fatally shot Thursday in a rural Geneva County town on Thursday.

The shooting occurred north of Samson in the Piney Grove community.

The victim was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

The sheriff said his officers are treating the case as a homicide, but stressed the investigation is in its early stages.

The name of the victim and additional details have not been released.

