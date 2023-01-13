NWS: At least EF2 damage in Selma, EF3 damage in Autauga County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed Thursday’s severe weather damage in Dallas and Autauga Counties was caused by a tornado.

According to NWS, the damage is consistent with at least an EF2 tornado in Dallas County and an EF3 tornado in Autauga County.

The NWS said that the damage in Autauga County was confirmed near the Kingston Community. The death total in Autauga County rests at seven after a missing person was found dead Friday morning.

Law enforcement officials say search and recovery efforts will continue throughout the day and weekend.

In Dallas County, downtown Selma took a direct hit with the tornado toppling buildings, flipping cars, and lifting debris as high as at least 16,000 feet into the air, based on radar and reports.

NWS says while it can confirm the damage in both areas was done by a tornado, it is unknown if it was a continuous path of damage.

More information on the damage is expected to be released within the coming days. NWS is also conducting surveys in multiple areas, including Tallapoosa, Elmore and Perry Counties.

