Goodman promises violent crime crackdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Russ Goodman became the 20th Circuit district attorney on Thursday, eight months after he defeated a first-term incumbent.

Goodman said he absolutely believed all along that he could emerge victorious over Pat Jones and become the chief prosecutor for Houston and Henry Counties.

“It’s time for a change,” Goodman said after taking the oath from Circuit Judge (Ret.) Edward Jackson.

Goodman said among his first priorities is to ease a troubling case backlog.

“There’s things we’ve been working on that we’re going to implement to help get some of that blockage off the docket,” he told News 4.

Goodman admits the task will be daunting.

The backlog has been caused by numerous issues, including almost 2600 pending drug cases in Houston County that await lab reports before they can proceed to a grand jury.

That’s just a portion of pending cases.

Goodman made Jones’ conviction rate a campaign issue, claiming he won only 40 percent of his violent crime cases.

Jones debunked those claims, saying he had an 80 percent conviction rate, but Goodman insists confidence in the district attorney’s office waned under Jones.

“Trying cases, getting convictions, and sending violent criminals to prison…I think that’s the easiest way to get the public’s confidence back in this office,” Goodman said.

