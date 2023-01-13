Gods Pit Crew sending “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is sending a truckload of “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma, Alabama after a tornado devastated the city Thursday.

The organization is sending 1200 buckets filled with food, first-aid, hygiene products, a bible and an encouraging note.

“We made sure that we had blessing buckets on hand and that we could send at a moment notice to people who been displaced from their home and inside of these buckets are 27 essential items you need like food, water, hygiene supplies, first aid kits, and they are all topped off with a bible. So, that people have just everything that the need after a disaster strikes,” said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles.

The organization is also sending 48 “Play Pails,” for kids, which will have a blanket, a coloring book, a stuffed animal, baby wipes and a toothbrush.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by this deadly tornado. We are praying for everyone impacted. We’re grateful to be able to send Blessing Buckets and Play Pails to the victims. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers and donors for helping us to provide hope, healing, and restoration to hurting people in their time of need,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

The truckload of buckets will leave the organization’s warehouse on Saturday morning and head to a church partner to distribute to the victims of the storm. The organization says its monitoring the situation to assess additional help that may be needed.

