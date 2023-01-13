Gods Pit Crew sending “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma

Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala
Damaged structure on fire and trees down in Selma, Ala
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is sending a truckload of “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma, Alabama after a tornado devastated the city Thursday.

The organization is sending 1200 buckets filled with food, first-aid, hygiene products, a bible and an encouraging note.

“We made sure that we had blessing buckets on hand and that we could send at a moment notice to people who been displaced from their home and inside of these buckets are 27 essential items you need like food, water, hygiene supplies, first aid kits, and they are all topped off with a bible. So, that people have just everything that the need after a disaster strikes,” said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles.

The organization is also sending 48 “Play Pails,” for kids, which will have a blanket, a coloring book, a stuffed animal, baby wipes and a toothbrush.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by this deadly tornado. We are praying for everyone impacted. We’re grateful to be able to send Blessing Buckets and Play Pails to the victims. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers and donors for helping us to provide hope, healing, and restoration to hurting people in their time of need,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

The truckload of buckets will leave the organization’s warehouse on Saturday morning and head to a church partner to distribute to the victims of the storm. The organization says its monitoring the situation to assess additional help that may be needed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Shooting victim pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 12, 2023.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

Latest News

Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-23
Major damage to several homes in Hale CO.
Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, January 12.
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 12