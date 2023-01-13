Geneva County shooting suspect in custody

Jason Scott Kersey is charged with murder after an apparent love triangle shooting.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is in custody and charged with murder after a Geneva County shooting on Thursday that may have been the result of a love triangle dispute.

According to investigators, Jason Scott Kersey is suspected of shooting another man outside of Kersey’s home near Samson.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Tony Rudolph Dean of Westville, Florida, was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4 that Dean and Kersey had reportedly dated the same woman, and that may have led to the altercation resulting in the Westville man’s death.

