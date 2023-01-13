Free health screening in Elba

UHC
Free health screening for the community
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday.

Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

Snacks and lunch will also be provided.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

Latest News

Training sessions are widely available and important to know how to properly administer CPR.
CPR and AEDs: What you need to know to save lives
Sign posted in restroom at Dave's Pub
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
Psychologists are sounding the alarm about TikTok and its impact on mental health in teens.
Experts raise alarm over TikTok’s impact on mental health
Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan, discusses healthcare issues in a January 9, 2022 interview
Lee wants close healthcare look