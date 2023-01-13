Free health screening in Elba

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday.

Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

Snacks and lunch will also be provided.

