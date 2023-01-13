Free health screening in Elba
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Elba is set to host a free community health screening on Saturday.
Medical exams will be provided by Promise to Health.
The event will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on January 14 at the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.
Snacks and lunch will also be provided.
