Former Enterprise star named NFL AP First Team All-Pro

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of...
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a kickoff during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Enterprise star and current New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones was named as the 2023 Associated Press First Team All-Pro punt returner on Friday.

Jones, a cornerback who graduated from Enterprise in 2017 and spent his collegiate years in Troy (2017-2018) and Houston (2019-2021), received his honors after a incredible statistic season. Some of his key stats included:

  • 362 yards and 1 touchdown in 29 punt returns, including an 84 yard punt return score that registered as the first punt return touchdown of the 2022-23 NFL season.
  • 645 yards in 27 kickoff returns, including a long of 46 yards.
  • 39 tackles, 34 being solo and 5 assists, along with 1 fumble recovery and 2 interceptions. One interception went for a touchdown.
  • 4 receptions for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

One of the big highlights of Jones’ season is that he became the first NFL player in 45 years to score an offensive, defensive, and special teams touchdown in the same season.

The 24-year-old was selected in with the 85th pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

