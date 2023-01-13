Forestdale woman escapes car moments before tree crushes driver side

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of the car she was sitting in just moments after she got out.

“Just an inch would’ve been my life, y’all,” said Linda Ajim. “But I’m okay.”

An actual miracle happened on Blackmon Circle in the Forestdale community on Thursday.

Ajim said she just got home for her lunch break from work and it was raining. She said it wasn’t too bad and she expected to be back at work a bit later. Then the unthinkable happened.

“I was in the car when I heard something snap,” she said. “When I heard something snap, I jumped out the car and ran to my front door. As I ran to the front door, I look back. The tree was coming down. I was in that driver’s seat right there.”

She was just inches and moments away from something horrendous.

“God, you always took care of me,” said Ajim. “Always. He’s always here when I need him.”

Though shaken up, she was beaming and feeling joyful at the ability to live another day.

“You know, all the material things that I’ve lost right here doesn’t mean a thing to me,” she said. “I have me! I got out of that alive. I am so happy! God was looking over me!”

She plans on going through her insurance to help with the damage costs.

