Enterprise head coach to lead AHSAA All-Star Alabama team

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School head football coach Ben Blackmon has been selected to serve as head coach for the Alabama All-Star football team for the 37th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Brandon Dean made the announcement Friday. “Coach Blackmon is one of our state’s most dedicated football coaches. We are excited to have him lead this year’s talented group of players,” Dean said. “His leadership, passion, and past experience coaching the Alabama-Mississippi Game will make this a wonderful experience for our student-athletes. We are looking forward to seeing this team compete in Hattiesburg next December.”

Alabama won last year’s game 14-10 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium series to 25-11. The annual All-Star Football Classic, showcasing the top high school senior players in each state, was played at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1988-2010, and at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl from 2011-2014 and rotated between Alabama and Mississippi ever since.

“It is a huge honor to be selected as the head coach for Alabama’s All-Stars,” said Blackmon. “I had the chance to coach in the 2016 Alabama-Mississippi Game. It was an incredible experience. I think all our receivers selected ended up in the NFL (Henry Ruggs III, Kadarius Toney, Nico Collins, Marcus Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene). Winning this game is important to our players, coaches and our state. I am humbled that the AHSAA has selected me to be the head coach.”

Blackmon, who has a 137-56 career head-coaching record in 16 seasons, will be making his second appearance in the Alabama-Mississippi Classic. He has served as head football coach at four high schools and has had success at all four.

He began his head-coaching career at Greenville where he spent four seasons compiling a 31-13 record. He then spent four years at Gulf Shores (21-20) and was 77-18 in seven seasons at Spanish Fort with a 15-0 season and Class 6A state title in 2015. Enterprise was 8-4 in Blackmon’s first year this past season.

