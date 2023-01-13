Cooler today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Chilly this morning as the front brings in the cold air. Grab the coat and keep it handy the rest of the day because most will be stuck in the 40s for highs with breezy winds today making it feel even cooler. Tomorrow sunshine returns with quiet conditions through the weekend. Warmer next week with highs by mid week approaching 80 degrees.. Tracking our next system that will move in next Thursday.

TODAY - Cloudy and chilly. High near 48°. Winds NW 15-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 32°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 52°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 77° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 65° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Shooting victim pronounced dead at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva on January 12, 2023.
Victim identified in Geneva County shooting
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

Latest News

Storm damage after a string of severe weather moved through the state.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma
Major damage to several homes in Hale CO.
Storm damage in West Ala. as severe weather continues
The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, January 12.
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 12