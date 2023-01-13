Cooler today

SYNOPSIS - Chilly this morning as the front brings in the cold air. Grab the coat and keep it handy the rest of the day because most will be stuck in the 40s for highs with breezy winds today making it feel even cooler. Tomorrow sunshine returns with quiet conditions through the weekend. Warmer next week with highs by mid week approaching 80 degrees.. Tracking our next system that will move in next Thursday.

TODAY - Cloudy and chilly. High near 48°. Winds NW 15-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 32°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 52°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 77° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 65° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.