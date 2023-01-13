Chilly Weekend Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
SYNOPSIS – Cold weather dominates as we start the weekend, with temperatures Saturday morning falling into the lower 30s. Sun follows for Saturday with highs in the lower 50s, with even colder air Sunday morning with widespread temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30°. We’ll quickly warm heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low near 32°.  Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 52°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 30°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

THU: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 75° 60%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-7 feet.

