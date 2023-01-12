VIDEO: Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood

Officers responded to reports of the animal loose in a Taylorsville community. (SOURCE: TMX/Taylorsville PD)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (Gray News/TMX) – Police in Utah worked with animal control officers over the weekend to help wrangle a loose goat.

The Taylorsville Police Department said the goat was roaming a neighborhood in Taylorsville on Jan. 8. Officer Griffith arrived alongside animal control officers around 11 a.m. and joined the pursuit of the goat.

Eventually, the animal was cornered by authorities in the backyard of a home.

Body-camera footage captured Griffith slipping a lead around the goat’s neck as it was attempting to jump and get away.

Fortunately, the goat was captured without any injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Photos were taken of the officers posing with the goat after the ordeal.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Chaos at airports across the country after an overnight FAA system outage.
Airlines scramble to catch up after travel mess
Coggins named Pike Liberal head football coach and AD
Coggins named Pike Liberal head football coach and AD
Tyra out as head coach
Tyra out as head coach
Historic storms have devastated much of the California coast and there is more severe weather...
California's record-setting storms are getting an encore