REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass

Multiple downed trees, power lines, and a wreck have been reported on AL 87
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass.

Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School.

A wreck has been reported in that area has well.

Pike County Officials have reported numerous downed trees that are blocking the road on Hwy 231 near the Coffee County line.

We will update this story if more roads become blocked.

