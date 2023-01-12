Today is a 4Warn Weather Day ahead of the cold front

SYNOPSIS - A warm start this morning with temperatures in the 60s for most of the area. Patchy fog is also starting to develop so take it slow on the roads. We have declared today a 4Warn Weather Day ahead of the cold front that will move through this afternoon, the chance of severe weather has went up a little bit since yesterday. Our greatest threats will be gusty winds along the line and the chance for a few brief spin up tornadoes. The line will be a fast mover and behind it cool air will move in, clouds tomorrow might keep most of the area in the 40s for highs. The weekend looks nice and next week we will warm right back up into the middle 70s by Tuesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny, storms move in later in the day. High near 76°. Winds SW 15-25 mph 100%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 50°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 77° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 75° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.