Shot fired into Dothan home, boy receives nick to hand: Police

Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, but it is not immediately clear if the two are related, according to Police Chief Will Benny.

“Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.

However, Chief Benny said when those officers arrived, they found the youngster had only a slight nick to his hand, possibly caused by something other than a bullet.

Police will release additional information when the situation is sorted out, including possible arrests.

