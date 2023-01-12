School closings and delays for January 12

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools are experiencing closings and delays due to the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon.

News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:

  • Eufaula City Schools - Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
  • Pike Liberal Arts School - Dismissing K-4 at 1:50 p.m., 5-6 at 2 p.m., 7-12 at 2:10 p.m. After school activities cancelled.

We will update this list as more becomes available. If you know of any others school closings or delays, you can message us on Facebook or email us at news@wtvy.com.

