Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County Court parole board denied parole for the man convicted of an infamous 1967 Auburn murder.

According to officials, Edward Seibold was sentenced to life in prison after he was captured in Miami for one of the most egregious crimes in Alabama history.

Lee County authorities say that Seibold barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a hatchet and shotgun on Gardner Drive in Auburn just after midnight. He went from room to room, killing innocent women and children inside the residence.

His first victim was 9-year-old Mary Lynn Sinclair. While she slept, Seibold shot and stabbed her to death. Right after, he shot and stabbed the child’s best friend, 8-year-old Mary Durant, who was spending the night.

Seibold then dragged 18-year-old Elizabeth Sinclair into the hallway, ordering her to tell him where Kathy Sinclair, his ex-girlfriend, was. Afterward, he slit her throat and left her to die.

The girl’s mother, Juanita Sinclair, was shot in the arm but survived.

While Seibold performed the heinous acts, Kathy Sinclair and her younger sister hid in the closet and eventually escaped.

Police say after his and Kathy’s relationship ended, Seibold developed a ruinous obsession with her.

According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, the nearly 80-year-old man was denied parole and will not be eligible for another hearing until January 2028.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
4Warn Weather Day
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 12
FILE - Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup championship series auto...
NASCAR’s Harvick: ‘It’s just time,’ racer says of 2023 final season