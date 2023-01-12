Parole denied for Edward Seibold, notorious Auburn murderer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County Court parole board denied parole for the man convicted of an infamous 1967 Auburn murder.

According to officials, Edward Seibold was sentenced to life in prison after he was captured in Miami for one of the most egregious crimes in Alabama history.

Lee County authorities say that Seibold barged into his ex-girlfriend’s home armed with a hatchet and shotgun on Gardner Drive in Auburn just after midnight. He went from room to room, killing innocent women and children inside the residence.

His first victim was 9-year-old Mary Lynn Sinclair. While she slept, Seibold shot and stabbed her to death. Right after, he shot and stabbed the child’s best friend, 8-year-old Mary Durant, who was spending the night.

Seibold then dragged 18-year-old Elizabeth Sinclair into the hallway, ordering her to tell him where Kathy Sinclair, his ex-girlfriend, was. Afterward, he slit her throat and left her to die.

The girl’s mother, Juanita Sinclair, was shot in the arm but survived.

While Seibold performed the heinous acts, Kathy Sinclair and her younger sister hid in the closet and eventually escaped.

Police say after his and Kathy’s relationship ended, Seibold developed a ruinous obsession with her.

According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, the nearly 80-year-old man was denied parole and will not be eligible for another hearing until January 2028.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.