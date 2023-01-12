NWS says ‘likely’ EF-1 tornado caused damage in Decatur, South Limestone
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado went across portions of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties on Thursday.
The tornado happened between 8:09 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and had a path length of just over 30 miles. The path length was not continuous.
ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service has found damage in Decatur and South Limestone (near Pryor Field) into Moulton to likely be from a “low-end EF-1.”
