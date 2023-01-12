News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of January 12, 2023
- 2023 MLK DAY EVENTS IN THE WIREGRASS
- January Women’s Networking Lunch | Thursday, January 12
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, January 13
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, January 13
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, January 14
- Free Health Clinic | Saturday, January 14
- Aces for the Arts | Saturday, January 14
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
