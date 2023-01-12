Missing Ohio teen found shot, killed in an alley

Missing 15-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
By WTVG Staff, Willie Daniely III and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Ohio say a missing 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police received information Monday that missing 15-year-old DeAsia Green, a freshman at Start High School, had been shot. Officers found her dead in an alley in Toledo.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are unclear at this time.

Investigators told WTVG that DeAsia Green’s parents reported her missing earlier in the month. She was a “habitual runaway,” according to police, but her parents felt there was something different about the teen being missing this time.

Her parents gave a police search team information they had received, which led detectives to the area where DeAsia Green’s body was found.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday the 15-year-old is the daughter of DeAndre Green, an unsolved homicide victim from 2010. WTVG highlighted his case last year for Case Files.

Police say DeAsia’s death has nothing to do with her father’s death.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman

Latest News

Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his murder trial from April 17.
Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial
Houston Academy running the court
Houston Academy running the court
Shots fired into a Dothan home
Shots fired into a Dothan home
Police in Hawaii say officers have arrested a suspect accused of beating a 77-year-old woman...
Intruder arrested after allegedly attacking 77-year-old woman in home invasion