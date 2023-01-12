Lawrence Co. Medical Center sustains significant roof damage in severe weather

Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and significant roof damage.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A spokesperson for the Lawrence County Medical Center confirmed that the building sustained significant roof damage after severe weather swept through most of North Alabama.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lawrence County Medical Center, Dean Griffin, confirmed the medical center had some windows break and significant roof damage. Griffin said where the roof is damaged, water is entering the building.

Medical center staff has moved patients impacted by the leaking water. No injuries have been reported from the damage in the building.

Griffin commended the hospital staff on its actions to keep patients safe.

“Everyone in the area and here in the hospital has done a great job of making sure the patients are taken care of,” Griffin said in a statement.

