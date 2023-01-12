JUCO media day

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Encore’s annual junior college media day taking place Wednesday. Coaches from Enterprise State, LBW, and Wallace all in attendance for their season previews.

Some long tenured coaches along with first year head coaches.

Clair Goodson entering her second season as head softball coach at ESCC and looking to build off the team’s success in year one.

David Russo is in his eight season at Wallace as the softball head coach. Sustained success over those seasons has the Govs looking to get back on top.

ESCC coach Bubba Frichtor is entering his seventh season as head coach with plenty of winners on the roster looking to make noise in the ACCC this season.

First year head coach Ryan Ihle leads the Wallace program after longtime coach Mackey Sasser retired following the 2022 season.

“Learned a lot of things from coach Sasser in that experience with the state tournament,” Ihle said. “How’s it is run, how you need to attack it. We are looking forward to getting back to the tournament and getting back to a spot where we can win one more game than last year.”

