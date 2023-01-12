Houston Academy running the court

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders have been nothing short of dominant in the 2022-23 basketball season. The success is due in large part to the environment head coach Ron Watson has brought back to the team since returning as head coach.

“He’s really brought fun back to the game and, you know, practice everything’s just fun and everyone’s playing with a lot of intensity,” said George Zeron. “There’s a lot of energy surrounding this team and he’s brought that for the program.”

“He’s helped us stay focused and on task and he helps us not only be better basketball players but be just better people in general,” said Harrison Swanner. “Always try and make everyone better every single day.”

For Watson to be back coaching at his alma mater again, it’s a dream.

“Being able to coach these players, you know, in the same gym that I grew up in playing and going to some of these other schools and all that I remember, that’s really kind of a neat thing to do,” said Ron Watson

Fresh off a final four appearance from a season ago, this team knows it can be done again.

“It just kind of showed us what we’re capable of and like what we can get to because we all know we can make it as far as we want to, and that proved it last year and I think everyone now knows,” Zeron said.

Now, the team is looking to hoist a blue map come that first week of March.

“It would mean a lot because I know all these players. We have a lot of young guys and they’re leaders and it’d mean a lot to coach, it’d mean a lot to the seniors, it’d mean a lot to everyone,” Swanner said.

That could very well be the case with how deep this squad is compared to years previously under Watson.

“I’ve told a lot of people you know, there’s a lot of times I would have taken the second five over the starting five when I’ve been here in the past,” Watson finished. “They are a real tight group they play hard together, and you know, they are working to win every day.”

