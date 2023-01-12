Harvest Church vote could reignite Methodist lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvest Church could join hundreds of other congregations in severing ties to the United Methodist Church when it votes on the matter next week.

But if members agree to secede, it potentially sets up a dramatic courtroom showdown.

A letter signed by Harvest’s founding pastor revealed that a vote will be held over several days beginning Sunday and following informational meetings.

“It has become clear that the (United Methodist) denomination will not follow the Bible (or its own rules)…so we must end our connection,” Pastor Ralph Sigler said in that letter.

Many congregations believe denomination leadership has become too liberal on key cultural issues including LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

Hundreds have already split from the UMC, including the 7,000 member Frazer Church in Montgomery.

Terms of those separations have generally not been made public but, on the surface, they appear to have been amicable.

But if Harvest pulls out---and that seems most likely---the split may be not as agreeable.

Harvest filed a lawsuit in November asking a Houston County Court to issue a restraining order against the UMC.

“UMC purports all property owned or acquired by Harvest Church is actually subject to a legal trust in favor of the UMC denomination,” according to the lawsuit.

Harvest argues that it is autonomous, but fears without a favorable court ruling, Methodists could swoop in and shut down the church, evict its members, and sell property.

“Unless restrained by an (court) injunction, there is accordingly a significant risk that UMC will improperly confiscate or interfere with Harvest Church’s property,” the lawsuit claims.

At the request of Harvest and UMC, Houston County Judge Larry Anderson paused the lawsuit, pending next week’s vote.

Assuming Harvest decides to leave the lawsuit could be revived.

Last week, a highly regarded attorney licensed in Louisiana received permission to represent Harvest Church.

Harvest grew from three families in the mid-1990′s to its current membership of about 3000. It is recognized for trail-blazing contemporary worship and come-as-you-are atmosphere.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.