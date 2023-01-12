Governor Ivey announces new statewide road and bridge projects, Dothan included

$2,000,000 is being awarded to assist in an intersection improvement project at US-84 and John D. Odom Road near Flowers Hospital.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that more than $40 million in funding is being awarded to multiple area in the state for various road and bridge projects, including one in Dothan.

The funding comes as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act via the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II).

Among the newly announced projects is $2,000,000 in ATRIP-II awards to go alongside $1,348,878.17 in local funding, a total of $3,348,878.16, being used for intersection improvements at US-84 and John D. Odom Road in Dothan near Flowers Hospital, which includes additional east and west bound left turn lanes and through lanes. This is done as part of Phase II of the FY2020 ATRIP-II Project.

“I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and gear up to begin the next four years,” said Governor Ivey. “Our decision to address Alabama’s infrastructure challenges is paying major dividends in several vital areas, and I am thrilled to continue building on this momentum by moving forward this year’s projects.”

In total, 33 projects were selected for funding across the state.

For additional information about the ATRIP-II Program, click here.

