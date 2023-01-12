Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd with his wife Toni, sons Andrew and Matthew, and...
Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd with his wife Toni, sons Andrew and Matthew, and granddaughter Olivia following his historic swearing in on January 12, 2023.(Whittaker Marketing)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history.

With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history, with a search revealing none who have served as more years than has Byrd, who was first elected in 1986.

Byrd said he is humbled by the confidence that voters have repeatedly shown in him.

Coroners investigate deaths to determine their cause and, if foul play is suspected, arrange for bodies to undergo an autopsy.

Byrd was sworn by Houston County Judge Butch Binford on Wednesday as his family looked on.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy receives nick to hand: Police

Latest News

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall clarifies prosecution rules under the state's abortion...
Alabama AG clarifies prosecution rules under abortion law
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivers her second inauguration address.
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin McCarthy thanks former President Donald Trump and praised his influence.
US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight