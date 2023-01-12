Dothan’s Robert Byrd carves his name into political history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Robert Byrd made history this week when he took the coroner’s oath of office for the 10th time, making him the longest serving elected official in Houston County history.

With 36 years under his belt, he may also be the longest serving coroner in Alabama history, with a search revealing none who have served as more years than has Byrd, who was first elected in 1986.

Byrd said he is humbled by the confidence that voters have repeatedly shown in him.

Coroners investigate deaths to determine their cause and, if foul play is suspected, arrange for bodies to undergo an autopsy.

Byrd was sworn by Houston County Judge Butch Binford on Wednesday as his family looked on.

