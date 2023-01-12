DEA seizes enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill nearly 800,000 Alabamians

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New numbers coming out of the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division show just how much of the deadly drug, fentanyl, it’s agents seized in 2022.

DEA New Orleans Division covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.

The agency reported 501,761 fentanyl laced-fake prescription pills and 613 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in those four states this past year.

The DEA estimated that could kill more than 20.2 million people. The DEA New Orleans Division said it’s enough to kill everyone in those four states it serves.

In Alabama, the DEA said more than 23,000 fentanyl pills and close to 23 pounds of fentanyl powder were picked up in 2022. That’s 756,651 estimated deadly doses.

The DEA put the blame on two Mexican drug cartels that are quote “...primarily responsible for the fentanyl that is killing Americans today.”

The DEA warned that these fentanyl pills are being made to look identical to real prescription meds like Xanax, Oxycontin and Percocet.

The DEA said those fake pills are readily found on social media and are not safe.

