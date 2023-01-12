Baby sloth born at London Zoo on New Year’s Day

A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.
A baby sloth was born at the London Zoo on New Year's Day.(London Zoo)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a swinging start to the new year at the London Zoo.

Born on New Year’s Day, an adorable baby sloth has aptly been named Nova, which means “new” in Latin.

The zookeepers said they won’t know the baby sloth’s sex until it’s confirmed by vets.

Nova is a two-toed sloth.

The sloth’s characteristic claws will grow up to four inches in length and will come in handy when the sloth is about a year old and ready to branch out on its own.

A zookeeper looking after Nova said baby sloths are very strong after they’re born. They immediately cling to their mother and stay holding on until they build the muscles they need to spend life slowly swinging from tree to tree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soldiers of the 6th Military Police Detachment train on responding to an emergency situation....
Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base...
Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
Dothan police investigate shooting report on January 11, 2023.
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police

Latest News

Kyle Doan, 5, is missing after he was swept away by floodwater when his mother drove across a...
Missing boy’s mom: ‘I could feel his fingers slipping’ away
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
What began as a curious search on Ancestry.com linked Aukes to a daughter he never knew he had.
Man meets daughter he didn’t know existed thanks to DNA test
Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison after killing...
Man sentenced to nearly 26 years in prison after killing 4 in drunken driving crash
FILE - The CDC reports measles and other disease vaccination rates are going down in schools.
US kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again, data shows