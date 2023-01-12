6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Six people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama.

DAMAGE REPORTS

Autauga County

The confirmed fatalities were in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill, who said more fatalities are possible.

According to the Autauga County EMA, there are multiple reports of homes damaged, trees down, and injuries in the Old Kingston area after damaging storms moved through the area.

Autauga EMA is also reporting damage along C.R. 68 and Hwy 31 all the way to the county line and also has experienced multiple trees and power lines down. Autauga County EMA has informed WSFA that this area is the top concern right now.

Coffee County

In south Alabama’s Coffee County, there are reports of trees and power lines down.

Dallas County

A significant tornado moved its way across the city of Selma Thursday, leaving behind destruction.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says they are unclear how much damage has been caused by the tornado. The damage is concentrated south of Highland Avenue. Several vehicles have been tossed around. They are unclear on injuries but are working on recovery efforts at this time.

Elmore County

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett confirms widespread damage from Lightwood to Holtville to Slapout, across Lake Jordan, into the Titus Community and stretching into Coosa County. Multiple reports of homes and other structures damaged and trees down. No injuries reported at the moment, but still working to search the damaged areas.

People are being asked to stay away from the damaged areas. All you are doing is hurting your neighbors from first responders being able to help them.

Tallapoosa County

Alex City Mayor Woody Baird completed a storm damage survey and said there are homes damaged on Cedar Creek Road. The possible tornado crossed over the river and destroyed an unknown number of homes in the area of Lake Ridge Drive.

The mayor says more than 10,000 are without power, and he’s urging residents to stay home while first responders and power crews respond.

There are no reports available on injuries at this time.

POWER OUTAGES

Thousands of Alabama Power customers are without service following the storms.

According to Alabama Power, approximately 43,000 customers are without service as of 3:22 p.m. Those outages are concentrated across Central Alabama in the following areas:

Dallas County – 11,100 customers

Tallapoosa County – 10,000 customers

Elmore County – 4,200 customers Montgomery County – 1,900 customers

Lee County – 1,700 customers

Autauga County – 1,600 customers

Lowndes County – 360 customers

SAFETY REMINDERS:

Power Safety Reminders

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.

Keep children and pets away from downed lines.

Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.

Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.

Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.

DO NOT attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.

Customers are urged to contact Spire Alabama if they smell natural gas.

Someone is available to assist customers on our Alabama emergency line 24/7 and if a customer does smell natural gas – a rotten egg smell:

Leave the area right away to find a safe space

Call our emergency line at 800-292-4008 or call 911

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.