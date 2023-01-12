4WARN Weather Day issued for January 12

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Thursday, January 12.

Ahead of the cold front that will move through Thursday afternoon, the chance of severe weather has gone up a little since Wednesday.

Our greatest threats will be gusty winds along the line and the chance for a few brief spin up tornadoes.

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

