Women’s self defense class coming to Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department is hosting a free rap and aggression defense (RAD) class for women and girls.

The class is two Saturdays and, to complete the course, you must attend both sessions. The first date is February 11 and the second will be held on February 18.

It will be held at Mulkey Elementary School in Geneva and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on each class day. There will be an hour long lunch break at 12 p.m.

RAD classes are designed to give practical responses to women during various levels of confrontation, ranging from passive verbal altercations to aggressive attacks.

Women and girls ages 12 and up are able to attend the course.

Class size is limited, so be sure to register in person at Geneva PD or call 334-684-6496 to reserve your spot.

This is the first RAD class available in Geneva, AL.

