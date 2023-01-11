Victim identified in apparent Ft. Rucker murder

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FT. RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in a suspected murder that happened on the Ft. Rucker base.

Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu of the Bronx, New York City, was killed during a squabble with another soldier.

Latifu was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was training as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

