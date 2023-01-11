Turning Stormy Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is in place for now, but a passing cold front will quickly usher in the return of winter for late this week. Ahead of the front look for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and into the evening, some of which could produce gusty winds. We’ll see freezing air Saturday and Sunday mornings.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 58°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 76°. Winds SW at 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy to partly sunny. Low: 43° High: 52° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 38° High: 67° 5%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-6 feet.

