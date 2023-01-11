Suspects arrested for involvement in Eufaula firearms assault

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a firearm assault.

A 39-year-old man was assaulted and sustained a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on South Randolph Avenue on Wednesday 4 January 2023. The lone victim is expected to make a recovery.

Charisma Monique Upshaw, 35, of Eufaula, Yulanda Denise Peterson, 43, of Eufaula, and Shannon Dalarious Rice, 36, of Georgetown, GA, were arrested in connections to the firearms assault.

All suspects are awaiting a bond hearing and were charged with Assault First Degree (13A-6-20). Upshaw, Peterson and Rice are being held at the Eufaula City Jail. The assault remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.

Eufaula police chief did suspect there was a connection between the suspects. All subjects arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

