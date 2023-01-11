Soldier killed at Fort Rucker is apparent murder victim

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT RUCKER (WTVY) - A Fort Rucker soldier died, and another faces charges after a squabble on the military base turned violent.

The incident occurred Tuesday, according to a Fort Rucker statement issued to WTVY News 4.

“One Soldier was detained by Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety officers while another Soldier was transported for medical treatment where he succumbed from his injuries this afternoon,” the statement said.

Neither the victim nor suspect have been publicly identified, but additional information is expected to be released after notification of kin is completed, possibly by late Wednesday.

