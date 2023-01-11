One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club in Panama City.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Panama City Police are on the scene investigating. The club is located at U.S. 98 and Drummond Avenue in Panama City.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said the shooting happened around 4:15 Wednesday morning as the club was closing. He says a man was leaving the club, grabbed a gun from a car, and started shooting. According to Chief Smith, that’s when another man from inside the club came out and shot and killed the shooter.

The man who shot the original shooter is in custody and being questioned. Chief Smith says it’s too early to say if there will be any charges.

Police tell us the situation is under control and there is no threat to anyone in the surrounding area.

