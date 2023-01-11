One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club

Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club in Panama City.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Panama City Police are on the scene investigating. The club is located at U.S. 98 and Drummond Avenue in Panama City.

Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said the shooting happened around 4:15 Wednesday morning as the club was closing. He says a man was leaving the club, grabbed a gun from a car, and started shooting. According to Chief Smith, that’s when another man from inside the club came out and shot and killed the shooter.

The man who shot the original shooter is in custody and being questioned. Chief Smith says it’s too early to say if there will be any charges.

Police tell us the situation is under control and there is no threat to anyone in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new executive order Monday to establish standards for the...
Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners
Walker County Sheriff’s Office launching investigation.
Police launch investigation after 2 men found at motel with underage girls

Latest News

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
FAA lifts grounding order for US flights
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing had no big winner
New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion is game’s 2nd highest
A signing day was held at Troy University on Tuesday, but it wasn’t for athletes.
Troy nursing students sign up for apprenticeships at area hospitals