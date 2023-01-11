A mix of sun and clouds today

SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning to start off, temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This afternoon a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be breezy ahead of the next cold front that will move in tomorrow afternoon / evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area under a slight risk of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms our main threat will be some gusty winds along the line, the tornado threat looks really low with this event. Friday will be cooler in the 50s for afternoon highs and that will carry into the weekend. We will warm right back up at the start of next week with a chance of showers by Tuesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, storms later in the day. High near 76°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 73° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 71° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

