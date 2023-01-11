A mix of sun and clouds today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Not as cool this morning to start off, temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This afternoon a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be breezy ahead of the next cold front that will move in tomorrow afternoon / evening. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area under a slight risk of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms our main threat will be some gusty winds along the line, the tornado threat looks really low with this event. Friday will be cooler in the 50s for afternoon highs and that will carry into the weekend. We will warm right back up at the start of next week with a chance of showers by Tuesday.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 74°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds S 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, storms later in the day. High near 76°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 60° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 75° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 73° 30%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 71° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new executive order Monday to establish standards for the...
Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners
Are parents responsible for what their kids do with guns?
Alabama parents can be held liable for child’s use of guns

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 10, 2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
“Severe Weather Fatigue”
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warmer, Then Wet
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-10-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-10-23