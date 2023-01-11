He downloaded child porn and got caught: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces pornography charges after a national organization discovered illicit photos had been downloaded to his electronic devices, police allege.

Domingo Ortiz Velasquez, 22, is accused of Dissemination of Child Pornography, a felony.

“We received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4 of Velasquez’ arrest.

Hall said Dothan police routinely work with national groups like NCMEC and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) to identify those in illegal porn activity on the internet.

Additional charges against Velasquez have not been ruled out.

