Hal Williams, former coach and administrator at South Alabama, dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hal Williams, a longtime athletic administrator at South Alabama, died Tuesday at a New Orleans hospital with his family by his side.

Williams graduated from USA in 1976 and has served the university for 30-plus years in various roles, finishing his career as the associate athletic director.

“Words cannot express what Hal meant to the university and his colleagues,” South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said. “His loyal service was complimented by his sincere concern for others. He touched the lives of thousands of people whether it was student-athletes, staff, or fans. He will be remembered forever not only for what he did but for who he was.”

Following a prep career at Mobile’s Murphy High, Williams attended The Citadel on a football scholarship before transferring to USA following a career-ending injury. At USA, he served as a student assistant coach/trainer under former coaches Jimmy Taylor and Cliff Ellis.

After graduating from USA, Williams built the first women’s basketball program at Cumberland Junior College and in 1979, assumed the role of Head Men’s Basketball Coach and Director of Athletics until 1982, compiling a record of 115-40 and winning two Tennessee State Junior College Athletic Association State Championships.

Williams returned to Mobile in 1983 and served as the basketball and golf coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School until 1988, going 85-52 in basketball and winning three state championships in golf.

Williams then accepted the job of head golf coach and NCAA Compliance Officer at USA from 1988 to 1996 and led the Jags Golf Team to three Sun Belt titles. In 1996, Williams was name Assistant Athletic Director and served that role for nine years before accepting the role of Associate Athletic Director in 2005.

Williams is survived by his wife, Kathryn and their four sons Kevin, Michael, John, and Tyler.



