Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman
Sturgeon scutes and skin
Prehistoric find in Mobile Bay
Ozark Police
Ozark police investigate possible murder
AL 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34 is currently closed
Dale County road back open after multi-vehicle wreck
Shooting at Gold Nugget leaves one man dead.
One dead after shooting at gentlemen’s club

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
The award nominees, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday.
SAG Awards nominate ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything’ and Sandler
Rep. George Santos faces questions on Capitol Hill about his background.
George Santos ‘disgraced’ House, should resign, GOP leaders in New York say
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
The 43rd artillery brigade destroyed a building in the Russian-occupied town Kremmina, from...
Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault