Enterprise breaks ground on state-of-the-art facility

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The city of Enterprise is working to improve the health of their community. Officials broke ground on the much anticipated Recreation and Aquatics Center on January 11.

The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the first of its kind in the Wiregrass. It will include four gymnasiums, a 6 lane swimming pool, and locker rooms, among other amenities.

The city aims to promote health and fitness with the 30 million dollar project. Director of Community Services and Recreation, Billy Powell, said, “This is going to be a huge turn-around for us to be able to make that opportunity. We have not been able to provide, except for outdoors, recreational opportunities, now we’re going to be able to do this indoors. You know, so we’re going to be able to help provide a healthy lifestyle more than we ever had in the past.”

Officials hope for construction to be completed by the end of 2024.

